Seed Song Farm hosted their Fall Farm Fun this past weekend with the opening of their Tin Horn Rebellion Fright Trail. There were u-pick pumpkins, live music, hayrides, an alternative corn maze, scavenger hunts, farm animal visits, haybale scramble and farm-fresh food and refreshments. Next weekend will be the final Fall Farm Fun event for the year. To make reservations, go to www.seedsongfarm.org