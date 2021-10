Two weeks ago, a woman lying in bed in her home near Vancouver heard a loud noise, felt pieces of her ceiling falling on her and then discovered a black fist-sized meteorite on the pillow a few inches from her head. Seems impossible, but a house in North America is struck every 1.3 years on average . . .

➜ Subscribe to keep reading.

Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo.

See subscription options >

Already a subscriber?