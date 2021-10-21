Ulster man arrested on sexual abuse charges

Members from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of a Town of Ulster man on sexual abuse related charges.

In the evening hours of October 18, 2021, deputies began investigating a report alleging Douglas R. Whitaker, 68, of Ruby, engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with a juvenile victim since the spring of 2020, when the victim was under seventeen years old. Whitaker is alleged to have met the juvenile via an online dating application. Further investigation, including the execution of a search warrant at Mr. Whitaker’s residence culminated with his arrest in the late evening of October 19, 2021. Whitaker was charged with felony Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree (2 counts) misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail, $150,000 partially secured bond, or $300,000 fully secured bond, to reappear on a later date. An Order of Protection was also issued on behalf of the victim. The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact us at 845-338-3640.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center and Ulster County District Attorney’s Office. Any person(s) charged with an offense or offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.