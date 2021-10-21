Onteora hires firm to find a new superintendent

The Onteora Board of Education unanimously approved a contract with McPherson & Jacobson, an executive recruitment and development firm, to conduct a search for a new superintendent.

The contract with the Omaha firm will cost $9900 with expenses not to exceed $4800.

In the contract is a two-year performance guarantee in which the firm will repeat the search if the selected candidate ends their employment with the district.

“I’ll mention to the public that unlike our previous searches, this also includes a transition package. One hundred twenty days of facilitated transition,” board President Kevin Salem said at the October 12 meeting. “So we’re not just bringing someone in cold or leaving it to the current superintendent or the board to work it out.”

The board appointed Marystephanie Corsones as interim superintendent in May at $1000 per day to replace Victoria McLaren until a permanent superintendent was found.

McLaren left to become assistant superintendent for business in the Highland school district.