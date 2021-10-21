Jennifer Delora stars in Apples in Winter at New Paltz’s Denizen Theatre

The Denizen discovered the multitudinous talents of deaf actor Jennifer Delora, an Ulster County native whose four-decade career has taken many surprising twists and turns before bringing her back home again. Delora will star in the one-woman show Apples in Winter, Denizen’s first in-person indoor production since the pandemic hit, opening this Friday, October 22, and running until November 14 . . .

