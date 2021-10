Gentrification is here. What can you do?

This week, HV1 Publisher Geddy Sveikauskas and Associate Publisher Genia Wickwire share their perspectives on gentrification. Having been anchored in Uptown Kingston for over two decades, Geddy and Genia have seen firsthand how complicated the issue is, and also what solutions might work to help address the negative effects of gentrification and worsening of existing crises.