Wurts Street Bridge $44.6MM renovation secured from state, politicians break ground

On a beautiful, warm fall Friday morning, public officials stood in the traditional pose with shovels in hand over a pile of dirt at the Port Ewen entrance to the stately, rusting century old Wurts Street Bridge, 17 stories tall and alleged to be the first suspension bridge in upstate New York. Only minutes before, with New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez leading the way, had Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, State Senator Michelle Hinchey, County Executive Pat Ryan, Kingston Mayor Steve Noble all praised the state for its commitment to spend $44.6 million to rehabilitate the . . .

