Luthier’s Showcase canceled; free concert Sunday

With “great regret” organizers have cancelled the Woodstock Invitational Luthiers Showcase, originally scheduled for October 22 – 24, 2021. They blame “the continuing coronavirus pandemic situation in the United States” for making it “obvious that to try and hold the Luthiers Showcase in October would be ill-advised. The health and safety of all must be our primary concern, and we would be unable to offer the full experience and quality presentation that the community has come to expect from WILS.”

But the Woodstock Invitational Luthiers Showcase has teamed up with the Bearsville Theater to offer a musical brunch: Gospel and Spirituals with Hubby Jenkins, Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 12:00 to 3:00 PM in the lounge of the Bearsville Theater, 291 Tinker Street, Woodstock, NY, 12498.

The concert and presentation with free admission is funded by the Woodstock Invitational Luthiers Showcase, with additional funding from a generous grant by the Bluestein Family Foundation, administered by the Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild. A brunch menu will be available for purchase. Registration is requested: www.bearsvilletheater.com

Hubby Jenkins is a talented multi-instrumentalist who endeavors to share his love and knowledge of old-time American music. Born and raised in Brooklyn he delved into his southern roots, following the thread of African American history that wove itself through America’s traditional music forms. As an integral member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops and later Rhiannon Giddens band, Hubby has performed at festivals and venues around the world, earning himself both Grammy and Americana award nominations. Today he spreads his knowledge and love of old-time American music through his dynamic solo performances and engaging workshops.

Baker Rorick, WILS founder and producer, says about the event, “In lieu of the cancelled 2021 Woodstock Invitational Luthiers Showcase, and our cancelled String Sampler Concert that would have featured Hubby Jenkins as one of the artists, we are proud and happy to give a little something to our town and surrounding communities by presenting this free event in conjunction with the Bearsville Theater.”

For more information, see http://www.woodstockinvitational.com or sign up for their mailing list at www.woodstockinvitational.com/contact.shtml