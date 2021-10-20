Gardiner bridge closing for $393,575 replacement

Last week, the direst news in the Town of Gardiner was the impending closure of a small bridge that spans the Coxing Kill and provides access to the outside world for the residents of an isolated neighborhood in the Shawangunks known as the Clove. Town supervisor Marybeth Majestic announced at the October 12 Town Board meeting that the Clove Road Bridge would be out of commission for an indefinite period beginning Monday, October 18. Residents of the Clove will have to come and go via Mohonk Road to High Falls or Clove Valley Road to Accord, rather than using Route . . .

➜ Subscribe to keep reading.

Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo.

See subscription options >

Already a subscriber?

