Ulster man charged in murder of friend

Gregory Thayer, age 48, of Magic Drive in the Town of Ulster, was indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury for Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Thayer was charged by Town of Ulster Police Department for the murder of Bruce Swierc on September 29, 2021.

At Thayer’s arraignment in Ulster County Court on Friday, October 15, 2021 the District Attorney’s Office disclosed to the Court that the victim was a childhood friend of Thayer and was spending time at the Thayer home when he was shot once in the head as he sat at the dining table. Afterwards Thayer called a family member; he did not call 911 or the police.

Bruce Swierc lived in California with his wife and family; he was in town to console his mother who had lost her partner. He had planned to spend a few days more to see relatives and the defendant before returning to California. He was 48 years old.

Following bail arguments on Friday, Ulster County Court Judge Brian Rounds remanded Thayer to Ulster County Jail pending further proceedings in the case.

The next court appearance in the case is scheduled for January 19, 2022. The murder charge carries a possible sentence of up to 25 – life; the weapons charge carries of up to 15 years in prison.