Shandaken couple arrested on drug charges

After receiving multiple complaints from residents in the Big Indian area, Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT) and the Town of Shandaken Police Department opened a narcotics investigation related to the sale and distribution of methamphetamine. Working with the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, superior court warrants of arrest were obtained for Chrystal Sylvester, 34 and Jeffrey Tubbs, 37, both of Big Indian. They were arrested on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 and charged with the felonies of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. URGENT was also assisted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with the arrest of Sylvester, who was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine, a scale and U.S. currency during her arrest. Both Sylvester and Tubbs were remanded to the Ulster County Jail and were subsequently arraigned in Ulster County Court on October 13.