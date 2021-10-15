Kingston man charged after domestic dispute

On Thursday, October 14, 2021 Saugerties Police responded to a reported domestic dispute on Glasco Turnpike. Upon patrol’s arrival, the victim reported that the suspect was drinking and started arguing with her. During the argument, 36-year-old Stephen Smith of Kingston strangled the victim until she went unconscious. The victim’s child was present during the assault. Smith was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on the charges of Strangulation in the 2nd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Smith was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and then released on his own recognizance upon the court issuing an order or protection on behalf of the victim.