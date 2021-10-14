Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reports one fatality in Saugerties crash

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Main Street at U.S. Route 9W in the hamlet of Malden.

On Thursday, October 14 at approximately 8:50 a.m., Ulster 911 received a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a First Student school bus and a dump truck. According to Saugerties School Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt, “there were no children on the bus when the accident occurred. The driver of the school bus did not appear to have any injuries but was transported to the hospital for evaluation.”

The district advised parents that afternoon drop-offs may be delayed as a result.