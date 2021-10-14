Letter: Reproductive rights

You have the right to be born. Last week’s HV1 front page included a story about a Pro-Reproductive Rights demonstration in New Paltz. “Reproductive Rights” is sounding more and more like “military intelligence” or “Washington Compromise.”

When a military mission leader hears “Abort, Abort, Abort”! she does not blow up her plane; she returns to base. Killing a human may (rarely) be justified, but abortion on the scale of the Holocaust annually is absurd. Black kids are now being killed in the womb at a greater number than are being born!

I think we need pregnancy control. Millions of vasectomies would be a good start. Safe sex education and the greater use of free pregnancy prevention pills would help.

Why so many unwanted babies?

Paul Nathe

New Paltz

