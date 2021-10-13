O+ Festival in Kingston

The three day O+ Festival was held in Kingston last weekend, October 8-10, with art projects, gong baths, murals, art shows, music bands, a health EXPO+, bicycle tours, performance art and much more. This year the festival emphasized outdoor venues and public art and followed the updated public health guidance in place around masking. The heart of O+ is the Wellness Center for artists and musicians. Over 80 practitioners volunteered in the Clinic this year.

For additional information about the festival, visit https://opositivefestival.org/.