O+ Festival in Kingston

The O+ Festival parade last Friday evening. (Photos by Phyllis McCabe)

The three day O+ Festival was held in Kingston last weekend, October 8-10, with art projects, gong baths, murals, art shows, music bands, a health EXPO+, bicycle tours, performance art and much more.  This year the festival emphasized outdoor venues and public art and followed the updated public health guidance in place around masking. The heart of O+ is the Wellness Center for artists and musicians.  Over 80 practitioners volunteered in the Clinic this year.

For additional information about the festival, visit https://opositivefestival.org/.

Kait Gallaugher of Vernon, NJ enjoys the flying goldfish hung in trees on Wall Street in Kingston.

Celloist Diana Steinberg and dancers Naomi Steckman and Anne Bloom of Cape Cod performed a site-specific collaboration titled “Beyond the Bounds” at Queens Gate Alley off Wall Street on Kingston.

In the Peace Park facilitator Marilyn Arsem writes what she wishes to let go of in water on the path and watch it evaporate. It is an opportunity to breathe, to relinquish what is no longer needed and contemplate the change that is made possible through the act of letting go.

Theresa Widdman and assistant Neslihan Lord led a gong bath in the cemetery of the Old Dutch Church Saturday afternoon.

