New Paltz man charged with Grand Larceny

On Tuesday, October 12, the New Paltz Police Department reported the arrest of Tobi Tobin of New Paltz in connection with a series of larcenies from vehicles between September 20 and October 6 of this year.

Tobin, age 51, was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a class D Felony.

Following a two-week investigation, probable cause was established to charge Tobin with Grand Larceny in the third degree for one of the incidents. Tobin was located at his residence in the Town of New Paltz by New Paltz PD Detectives and taken into custody without incident.

Tobin was arraigned by Town Justice Rhett Weires and remanded to Ulster County Jail with no bail. He is scheduled to return to New Paltz Court for a preliminary hearing on October 13, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.

The New Paltz Police Department is continuing their investigation and additional charges are anticipated.