Central Hudson’s ninth annual Fall Foliage contest is now open and accepting submissions. Submit a photo taken this fall in the Hudson Valley showing the beauty of the season by Friday, November 5 at noon to be eligible.

The final vote will be held on Central Hudson’s Facebook page; the photo with the most likes wins. The winning photographer will receive $750 and a framed print of their photo. Visit www.facebook.com/centralhudson for more info.