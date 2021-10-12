Blaze forces evacuation of Highland motel

According to Highland Fire Chief Peter Miller, the Atlas Motor Lodge was ordered evacuated on Monday, October 11 after a fire broke out in the basement.

The fire was reported by multiple callers at around 5:20 p.m. Upon arriving at 125 Tilson Avenue, responders found an active fire in Room 26, but no occupants remained inside the unit.

Miller said the fire was quickly extinguished but some occupants required assistance during the evacuation due to heavy smoke. There were no injuries.

Advertisement

The Hudson Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross provided assistance to 12 guests after the motel was shut down by the town of Lloyd building inspector.

Miller didn’t know the exact number of occupants at the motel at the time of the blaze and said the fire remained under investigation.