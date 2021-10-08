The 1st Ulster Militia to host Kingston Burned, 244 Years Ago Today

Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack has announced that on Saturday, October 16, the 1st Ulster Militia reenactment group will host an encampment and presentation titled, “Kingston Burned, 244 Years Ago Today,” at the Matthewis Persen House. The house is located at 74 John Street in uptown Kingston, at the corner of John and Crown Streets. Admission is free and all are welcome.

The 1st Ulster Militia will present a glimpse of 18th century life at the time of the American Revolution. Visit their encampment on the lawn of the Persen House and interact with colonial era reenactors including the doctor, his scribe, the gamesman, the laundress, the cook and of course, militia soldiers. At noon, join Hank Yost for his presentation, “Kingston Burned, 244 Years Ago Today,” about the events leading up to the Burning of Kingston: the progress of the war and how Kingston fit into the Burgoyne campaign, the defense of the Hudson River waterway, and the events that occurred that day and its aftermath.

“The 1st Ulster Militia has become an integral part of the Persen House experience,” said Postupack. “They are living historians who engage visitors and give them an interactive experience with history. The authentic colonial experience they provide truly makes the day exceptional!”

For further information about the Matthewis Persen House Museum and other outreach programs of the Ulster County Clerk’s Office, please contact County Clerk Nina Postupack at (845) 340-3040 or countyclerk@co.ulster.ny.us or visit on Facebook.