Longyear Farm Day returns to Woodstock

The Longyear Farm Day tradition is back, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, October 9 after COVID put it on hold last year. Now in its 7th year, the event, organized by the Woodstock Land Conservancy,

Visitors to the 70-year-old farm at 42 Schoonmaker Lane can enjoy hayrides, live music, a farm tour and cider pressing with Woodstock Town Supervisor Bill McKenna. Learn about floodplains from the Ashokan Watershed Stream Management Program, see raptors from Ravensbeard Wildlife Center and learn about electric bikes from Overlook Mountain Bikes, among many more attractions.

In case of rain, Longyear Farm Day will be moved from Saturday, October 9 to noon-4 p.m. Sunday, October 10. Tickets are $10 and include a boxed lunch. Children 2 and under are admitted free. The ticket price benefits Woodstock Land Conservancy.

Due to COVID-19, attendees of eligible age are required to show proof of vaccination at the gate or a negative COVID test taken no more than 72 hours prior to the event. Acceptable proof includes NY Excelsior Pass, CDC-issued vaccination card or test results.

Due to the number of children under vaccination age expected to be in attendance, masks covering nose and mouth will be required at all times.

For a complete schedule, go to woodstocklandconservancy.org. Tickets are available online only at wlcevents.wordpress.com.