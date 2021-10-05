New Paltz Halloween Parade is on, along with the first annual Halloween Fair on Huguenot Street

The New Paltz Halloween Parade will be back! The Village Board gave its blessing, and the New Paltz Rotary Club picked up the ball that had been dropped when former sponsor the Lions Club, whose membership had greatly dwindled, decided to cease operations – including the traditional handing out of an apple and a Hershey bar to each participant at the end of the parade. The line of march will assemble at the Middle School as usual at 6 p.m. on October 31 . . .

