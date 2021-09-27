Ulster County Health Department to offer vaccinations at area high schools

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced that anyone between the ages of 12-17 who receives their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a participating point of dispensing (POD) will be eligible to enter a drawing for one of two two-year scholarships provided by the SUNY Ulster Foundation.

Ulster County will participate in the New York State Health Department’s “Vax to School” initiative by conducting vaccination PODs in each high school gymnasium on select weekends during October and November. In an effort to increase vaccination rates among the 12-17 age group, Ulster County and New York State are making vaccines readily available in a comfortable and convenient setting.

“With schools now fully open, it is essential that we continue to provide access to vaccines for our students in a safe and efficient manner,” Ryan said. “I want to thank SUNY Ulster for helping incentivize this program and to all of our school districts for partnering with our Health Department for this critical effort. Vaccinating all of our residents is the clearest path to safely bringing back a sense of normalcy to our community. I encourage all of those who are eligible to participate.”

The dates, times, and locations of the pods are:

· October 2nd, 10:00 a.m.-5:00p.m., Kingston High School, 403 Broadway, Kingston, NY

· October 3rd, 10:00 a.m.-5:00p.m., Wallkill Senior High School, 90 Robinson Dr, Wallkill, NY

· October 16th, 10:00 a.m.-5:00p.m., Saugerties Senior High School, 310 Washington Ave, Saugerties, NY

· October 17th, 10:00 a.m.-5:00p.m., Rondout Valley High School, 122 Kyserike Rd, Accord, NY

· October 23rd, 10:00 a.m.-5:00p.m., New Paltz High School, 130 S Putt Corners Rd, New Paltz, NY

· October 24th, 10:00 a.m.-5:00p.m., Onteora High School 5203, 4166 NY-28, Boiceville, NY

· November 13th, 10:00 a.m.-5:00p.m., Ellenville High School, 28 Maple Ave, Ellenville, NY

· November 14th, 10:00 a.m.-5:00p.m., Highland High School, 320 Pancake Hollow Rd, Highland, NY

· November 20th, 10:00 a.m.-5:00p.m., Marlboro High School, 50 Cross Rd, Marlboro, NY

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins welcome. Register for an appointment at VaccinateUlster.com.