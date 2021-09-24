Mark Braunstein passes

Tributes and remembrances are pouring in to Facebook and other sources acknowledging the passing of Mark S. Braunstein, noted philanthropist and chairman of the board and founder of the broadcast supply house Markertek, on September 23, 2021.

“We lost him today. My husband and best friend. He made me shine,” wrote Katherine McKenna, Braunstein’s wife.

An announcement from Markertek offered “our heartfelt condolences to his wife Katharine, his son Andrew and his daughter Eliza.”

Markertek’s post added, “Incredibly focused and driven, Mark was the epitome of success from a relentless work ethic. He opened the Markertek doors in 1987 as Marker Technologies and remained its president until 2016. Starting from a 3 man operation, it quickly turned into one of the most respected names in the broadcast video supply industry. He would later add TecNec Distributing (1992) to the portfolio as well as several manufacturing brands including Laird Digital Cinema, Ocean Matrix, Delvcam, Sescom, Camplex and My Custom Shop. His passion for the broadcast industry was unparalleled as was his knack for sourcing unique products to make the lives of production professionals that much easier.

“Mark was a rare visionary who brought out the best in those who worked with him. He understood the process of achieving goals and rewarding them, while at the same time, how a late afternoon game of ping pong offered release.”

Among his many philanthropic endeavors, according to the statement, Braunstein created the Markertek Fund and founded the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Woodstock in 1993. The Markertek Open Charitable Golf Tournament was launched in 1997 and soon thereafter the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley became its benefactor. He was the founding sponsor of the Woodstock Film Festival. He would later carry this forward to help Laurent Rejto create the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

The Markertek statement ended with a tribute. “We have treasured our time with you on this earth. Our love and admiration for the man you were could never be quantified. May you rest in peace and your memory be a blessing for all of those who were lucky enough to call you a friend.”