Black-Eyed Suzie’s Upstate is racing to find a new home with its current lease at 230 Partition Street in Saugerties set to expire at the end of October in the midst of a hot real estate market that’s left the eatery with few viable options . . .

➜ Subscribe to keep reading.

Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo.

See subscription options >

Already a subscriber?