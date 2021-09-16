Center for Photography at Woodstock moving to Kingston

After nearly four decades at 59 Tinker Street, the Center for Photography at Woodstock has announced that it is moving its operations to Kingston.

“The proud two-story building has served us magnificently, but we have unfortunately outgrown it with regard to square footage, as well as our future plans,” CPW said in a press release.

“We will therefore be moving operations to Midtown Kingston before the end of the year.”

CPW plans to take advantage of the area’s red-hot real estate market to sell the building, which has a rich history, having housed The Nook, then Cafe Espresso where Bob Dylan took residence on the second floor. Through the 1980s and 90s, the ground floor with its sunken patio reminiscent of a Parisian cafe, was home to the Tinker Street Cafe.

The asking price is $950,000 and a sale is currently under contract, according to sources.

“The building at 59 Tinker Street is an enduring symbol of the generosity and support we have received through the years from the Woodstock community, especially Doug James, and Colleen and Kathleen Kenyon, who were instrumental in securing this home for us. We will forever be grateful,” CPW said in its release.

“Direct support of artists and affordable workspaces are at the heart of our mission. To best serve our artists in today’s environment, we need more workspace, especially space that is versatile in nature.”

CPW said it looks forward to sharing more news about the move to Kingston and upcoming projects.