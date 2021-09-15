Major development proposed in Malden

A new development could see upwards of 190,000 square feet of industrial uses spread across 23.9 acres at 217 Malden Turnpike in Saugerties.

According to an email sent by the Hudson Valley Economic Development Corporation, the property is owned by the Saugerties-based Duncan Properties and it is working with the architectural and engineering firm Passero Associates, which lists offices across New York State, and also in Vermont, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Ohio.

The developers hope to break ground on the site by spring 2022. The developers touted the site’s proximity to the Thruway and existing access to public utilities.

Town Supervisor Fred Costello said the proposal is still very early in the planning stages with Duncan and Passero hoping to go into a workshop session this month where they will present the proposal to Town planners and the Town Building Department as they prepare it to be presented at an upcoming Planning Board meeting. It will also be subject to a public hearing where the public can weigh in on the project.

Costello said he believes that the 190,000-square-feet figure represents a maximum build-out and it could be spread across as many as five buildings built in different phases depending on which tenants decide to move in. But he cautioned that so far Town officials do not know how the structures may be used. This particular area of the town is zoned light industrial.

Costello said the targeted spring 2022 construction date is “ambitious but not impossible,” noting the planning process can take as little as a couple of months for something basic like a lot of line revision, but also many years like the Wildwyck Resort, which is currently under construction after being under planning for more than five years.

Costello said he’s excited about the potential for new development and jobs and he touted a diverse portfolio of projects in development and planning or construction in the Town including logistics, support and film.