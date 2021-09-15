Footprint of Mountain Laurel School to be expanded

The campus of the Mountain Laurel School in New Paltz continues to grow. School leaders have purchased the property at 7 Innis Avenue, and now they have secured Village of New Paltz Planning Board approval to renovate the house into classroom and art studio space. The house there has most recently been used as professional offices and one former tenant — architect Rick Alfandre — provided the plans for this new use. With approval secured during the September 7 Planning Board meeting, this building will join 16 South Chestnut and 6 Elting Avenue as part of the growing Waldorf school complex.