Kingston ceremony marks 20th anniversary of September 11 attacks

Services marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 were held last Saturday in Uptown Kingston at Firemen’s Memorial Park at the corner of Washington and Hurley avenues. There were approximately 125 people in attendance, including members of the Kingston Fire Department, Kingston Police Department, Kingston Veterans’ Association Color Guard, state troopers and the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s bagpipe band. The public heard remarks from Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and Kingston Mayor Steve Noble, along with retiring Kingston Fire Chief Mark Brown. Following taps, a benediction and “Amazing Grace” was played by the bagpipers. Brown said, “Go through today and try to be nice to each other and realize the importance of this day. And then when you get through today, do the same thing tomorrow.”

