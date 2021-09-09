The YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County’s Tour De Kingston and Ulster bike event returns to Forsyth Park Sunday, Sept 12 with a number of rides for ages and skill levels ranging from a free five-mile family ride to 25-50 mile road rides aimed at seasoned cyclists.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. with a “Dirty Thirty” 30-mile gravel ride setting off at 8:30 a.m. The 25-50 mile road rides start at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m. eight and 16-mile rail-trail rides set off with the event wrapping up with the five-mile family ride at 11 a.m.

All the rides begin at Forsyth Park on Lucas Avenue. Parking is at Dietz Stadium.

The family ride is free but event organizers ask everyone to register.

Online registration for the event closes on Saturday, Sept. 11 at noon. Advance registration fees for the remainder of the rides are $40 for adults and $10 for youth and students under 21. Day-of registration is $50 for adults and $10 for youth/students. Riders can also register for the Family ride on the day of the event.

Registration includes a post-ride lunch and raffle ticket.

All proceeds benefit Tour de Kingston Community Scholarships and the YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County’s bicycle programs.

Helmets are required for all riders and all riders must mask up at registration. Masks are optional while riding, but the organizers are asking riders to practice social distancing as much as possible.

To register visit https://www.bikereg.com/tdk21. For more event details visit https://www.tourdekingston.com/.