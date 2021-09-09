Sullivans acquires Woodstock Chimes

Sullivans has acquired Woodstock Percussion, Inc., which will function as a subsidiary under Sullivan, Inc. After five decades of leadership in the industry, Woodstock Chimes founder Garry Kvistad has chosen Sullivans to lead his company into its next generation.

The Grammy award-winning musician and his wife, Diane, started the business in 1979. Their commitment to precision-tuning and great-sounding wind chimes quickly attracted a large and loyal customer base. As they began to plan for the succession of Woodstock Chimes, the Kvistads searched for a well-established company with a market-leading position and a culture of product and customer service excellence. That search eventually led them to home décor industry leader Sullivans.

“Our legacy with Woodstock Chimes is rooted in musical quality and craftsmanship,” says Kvistad who will continue to be an ambassador for the company. “The product is very, very important to all of us and Sullivans honors and respects what we have created. We found the perfect partner, as Sullivans is highly respected in the industry and they have the marketing expertise and reach to help take Woodstock Chimes to even greater heights.”

Sullivans was established by the Sullivan family in Sioux Falls, SD, in 1968. Today, Sullivans’ designs and offers on-trend home décor for every style, season and occasion to more than 15,000 retail stores and countless consumers across the country.

“Sullivans’ growth strategy led us to search for opportunities to extend our leadership position in indoor home décor to outdoor and garden decor,” says Sullivans CEO Tom Russo. “The alignment of our companies’ cultures, award-winning product line, unwavering commitment to customer service and a talented, dedicated team at Woodstock Chimes makes this a very appealing addition to the Sullivans’ portfolio.”

Sullivans’ Director of Marketing shares Russo’s enthusiasm. “We’re excited to combine our leadership in home décor with Woodstock’s excellence in sound quality,” says Tawni Buhler. “We plan to drive a décor-forward approach that has not historically been seen in the wind chime space, creating even more beautiful and serene spaces in holistic wellness and outdoor environments.”

Current Woodstock Chimes President, Stacey Bowers, will continue to lead operations as the Kvistads step away.

The entire Woodstock Chimes product line can be found at www.chimes.com and their wholesale site www.WoodstockChimes.com.

For more information on Sullivans or to view their products, visit sullivangift.com or their new consumer website SullivansHomeDecor.com.