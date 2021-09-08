Sawyer Savings Bank celebrates its 150 anniversary with community

The Cantine Field pavilion in Saugerties became the center of a mini-amusement park on Sunday, September 5, as the Sawyer Savings Bank held its 150th anniversary celebration. The event was open to the public, whether they were bank customers or not, and featured a tossing game, a dartboard, several slides and “bouncy-houses,” a large obstacle course, a photo booth and trivia contest, along with food provided by Brooks BBQ and fried dough supplied by Saugerties Little League . . .

