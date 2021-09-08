New Paltz justice center overdue and under budget

It was hoped that the Town of New Paltz’s new justice center on North Putt Corners Road would be at least partially in use by now, but there have been delays in hooking up various utilities that are needed for day-to-day police operations. Nevertheless, it’s expected that within the next couple of weeks that the police will move into their new headquarters. Court officials will follow, but a timeline was not provided during the September 2 Town Council meeting.

Despite delays and various change orders, Supervisor Neil Bettez believes that the project will come in under budget.