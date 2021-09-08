Communities voice opinions about West Hurley plan

Residents raised alarms over a proposed Dunkin’ drive-thru at the corner of Routes 28 and 375 in West Hurley and its impact to traffic, safety, garbage and aesthetics at the gateway to Woodstock and surrounding Catskill Mountain communities. Dozens spoke at the August 30 continuation of the Hurley Planning Board public hearing on the Dunkin,’ formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, at the corner where a travel agency and an Allstate insurance office now exist in West Hurley. Plans are for that building to be demolished to make way for the Dunkin . . .

➜ Subscribe to keep reading.

Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo.

See subscription options >

Already a subscriber?

