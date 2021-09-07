Connecticut man dies in climbing accident at Mohonk Preserve

Police are investigating the climbing death of a Connecticut man at the Mohonk Preserve in the Town of Gardiner on Labor Day.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s said Tuesday that police and EMS personnel were called to the Trapps Bridge area at 5:30 p.m. Monday for a fallen rock climber and they found that Stephen M. Buda III, 56, of New Haven, Connecticut had scaled about 150-175 feet of a popular 200 ft climb when he fell.

Authorities said Buda was not wearing any climbing or safety equipment at the time of the incident.

Police said they suspect no foul play in the incident but it remains under investigation.