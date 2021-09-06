State leaf peak reports

Those who think that it’s not really autumn (aka fall) until New York’s governor says it is can relax. Governor Kathy Hochul last week announced the start of the 2021 fall foliage season in New York State.

“Fall is one of the most popular travel times in New York, attracting visitors from around the world to explore the state’s unique communities and support local businesses,” Hochul is quoted as saying. “To help travelers and foliage enthusiasts plan a fall getaway, I Love NY will begin issuing its weekly fall foliage reports on September 8, and will now include a new enhanced interactive progression map.”

Now is the perfect time for residents and visitors alike to plan a fall escape and experience this incredibly colorful season in our great state, advised the governor.

Advertisement

More than 85 spotters extending across the state are tasked with keeping track of the color change in their area as leaves progress each week. Reports will detail the predominant leaf colors, approximate percentage of change, and how much color change has progressed relative to peak conditions.

With the ascension of a new governor, has the state turned over a new leaf? Or is it the same old messages delivered by a new person?