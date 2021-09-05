Authorities investigate possible drowning of Saugerties woman on a private property in the Town of Olive

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible drowning death of a Saugerties woman in Olivebridge on August 25.

Police said they were called to a home at 38 Private Road 20 in this town of Olive hamlet at 8:30 a.m. for an unattended death and they found that Rose M. Mahew-Moses, 63 of Saugerties, was visiting relatives in the area and may have drowned in a body of water on the property.

Authorities said an investigation into Mahew-Moses’ death is ongoing and they ask anyone with information to call (845) 338-3640.