The New Paltz High School varsity football team is gearing up to start their first season in two years, its 2020 campaign lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. When they host Highland to open the 2021 season on Friday, September 10, they’ll do so under new head coach Brandon Egan-Thorpe . . .

➜ Subscribe to keep reading.

Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo.

See subscription options >

Already a subscriber?