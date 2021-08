No, this isn’t one of those scary stories about climate change.

“Seasons: Catching Nature’s Cycle,” the current exhibition at the Historical Society of Woodstock located on the road off Tinker Street to the town-owned Comeau estate, will close this weekend. It will be open for viewing from noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. The closing reception is this Saturday, September 4, at 2 p.m.