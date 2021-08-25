The Great Give Back comes to the Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library will be participating in the Ulster County Food Fight! The Great Give Back 2021 from Wednesday, September 1 through October 17. As part of New York State’s “Great Give Back,” Ulster County libraries are “competing” to see who can get the most donations. All donations to the Gardiner Library will be given to the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Gardiner.

Non-perishable donations can be dropped off at the Gardiner Library, located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. For more information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.

The Gardiner Library will host its annual book sale on Saturday, September 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Browse a large collection of hardcovers, paperback and classics, DVDs, music, audiobooks, kids’ books and more.

Live music will be performed throughout both days. Get a free book if you apply for a new library card in celebration of Library Card Sign-Up Month or if you bring in a non-perishable food item to donate to the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Gardiner as part of New York’s Great Give Back. Items are priced to sell.

The Gardiner Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. For more information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.