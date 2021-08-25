Dutch Guard school supplies fundraiser

The Kingston Stockade FC soccer season has been over since last month, but their top supporters group, the Dutch Guard, is staying active, with its members traveling to other games in different leagues, but perhaps more importantly, staying involved in the community. On Saturday, August 28, the Dutch Guard will hold the second of two school supply drives for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ulster County.

“One of our members reached out with the idea because we are always looking for ways to give back,” said Dutch Guard President-Elect Anthony Saullo. “We knew we had to do it because investing in our community’s future through education is very important.”

The first Dutch Guard school supply drive took place at Great Life Brewing in Kingston on Saturday, August 21 and was a rousing success. “We decided to hold our first event of the drive at Great Life Brewing in Kingston because it’s a place that has always treated us right,” said Saullo. “Cody (Nation) is always willing to promote our events and we can’t thank them enough.”

The second Dutch Guard school supply drive will take place at T.R. Gallo Park in Kingston on Saturday, August 28 beginning at 2 p.m.

“Come meet some of our members and enjoy our beautiful community,” Saullo said. “You can also reach out to us on our social media if you can’t make it in person.”

The Dutch Guard are no strangers to fundraising, with Saullo and fellow members Bradley Delmar and Mellisa Higgins raising $1,040 for the Special Olympics earlier this year by taking part in the 23rd Annual Fishkill Polar Plunge.

“We decided to work with the Boys & Girls Club (for the school supply drive) because growing our network of charitable organizations is a goal of ours,” Saullo said. “We love giving back. Supporting Kingston Stockade FC doesn’t mean it’s only while our Stockade boys are on the field. It truly is a community team and we support this community and the greater Hudson Valley all year long. We truly live in an amazing area and it’s all our jobs to help foster an inclusive future for all.”