“Skin Deep” at Olive Library in September

The Olive Free Library Association will present the exhibition “Skin Deep,” showcasing the works of 13 regional artists of color. The show, curated by Nathalie Andrews and Elaine Ralston, will run from September 25 through November 6, with an opening on Saturday, September 25 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The show’s participating artists are Osi Audu, Chee Bravo, Isabel Cotarelo, Ted Dixon, Imani Jones, Nestor Madalengoitia, Emmanuel Ofori, Ransome, Shiho K. Rice, Julia Santos Solomon, Pablo Shine, Renee Zhang and Xuewu Zheng.

The Olive Free Library has created a platform to show and sell the art of regional artists, both established and emerging. This provides art enthusiasts a way to view, appreciate and purchase local and regional artworks.

The Olive Free Library is located at 4033 Route 28A in West Shokan. For additional information, call (845) 657-2482, e-mail helpdesk@olivefreelibrary.org or visit olivefreelibrary.org.