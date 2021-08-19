New Paltz man jailed after failing to register as a sex offender

A New Paltz man was jailed without bail after police say he failed to register as a sex offender.

The Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team said Thursday that Jonathan N. Bonner 53, of New Paltz, was taken into custody at a New Paltz hotel on July, 20, and was charged with two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, both felonies after an investigation into violations of New York State Sex Offender Registration Act.

Bonner was arraigned in New Paltz Town Court and was sent to the Ulster County Jail bail without bail.