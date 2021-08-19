Police make drug bust in Highland

A trio of Dutchess County residents were arrested on felony drug charges on Monday, August 16 in connection with drug sales in Highland and Poughkeepsie after a joint investigation into narcotics sales in Highland and Poughkeepsie by the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team and the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

Ulster County Sheriff’s Deputies said in a news release that authorities allegedly observed drug transactions occurring at local businesses in Highland on Monday and they found James M. Soricelli Jr., 42, of Poughkeepsie, to be in possession of approximately 20 grams of cocaine. Police arrested Soricelli and charged him with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

Police said shortly after that they arrested Nicholas C. Pagano, 37, of Hyde Park, and Nicole R. Jablonka, 35, of Poughkeepsie, after they were also observed allegedly engaging in drug transactions. Pagano and Jablonka were each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both felonies.

Pagano and Jablonka were released with an appearance ticket for Lloyd Town Court while Soricelli, Jr. was arraigned in the Town of Lloyd Court and sent to the Ulster County Jail without bail due to prior felony convictions.