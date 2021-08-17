Saugerties man faces felony charge in Diamond Mills wedding card heist

A Saugerties man faces felony charges after town police say he stole multiple wedding cards from a bride in July while he was working at Diamond Mills Hotel.

Police said they arrested Kory D. Rogers, 31, on Sunday, August 15 in connection with a July 19 incident where Rogers allegedly stole multiple wedding cards that were left unattended in the lobby of the venue.

Authorities said an investigation determined that Rogers removed the cards from a gift box and concealed them in his sweatshirt while he was working at the event.

Rogers was released with an appearance ticket for Saugerties Town Court.