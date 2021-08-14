Trombone Shorty, Orleans Avenue August 22, Brit Floyd August 29 at UPAC

Bardavon Presents has announced that, after being closed for 18 months during the pandemic, it will reopen UPAC on Sunday, August 22 at 7 p.m. with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and one week later Brit Floyd on Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

Multi-instrumentalist Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews brings his R & B, rock, rap and funk brass band to UPAC for the very first time. Arrive early and enjoy the Brasskill second line on Broadway starting at 5 p.m. Ticket prices start at $50 (members get $5 off).

The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show: Brit Floyd, World Tour 2021, returns to the stage on Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. to perform its brand-new production. It includes highlights from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Division Bell, and features a 23-minute “note-for-note” performance of the iconic, era-defining song “Echoes,” written 50 years ago, and from Pink Floyd’s breakthrough 1971 album Meddle. Ticket prices start at $45 (members get $5 off).

Advertisement

The Bardavon and UPAC box offices are open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (845) 473-5288 (Bardavon) or (845) 339-6088 (UPAC); or e-mail boxoffice@bardavon.org. To purchase tickets online 24 hours a day, go to www.ticketmaster.com.

Bardavon Presents has announced that, due to the Delta variant and the recent increase in new COVID cases, all audiences attending shows at Bardavon in Poughkeepsie or UPAC in Kingston must be fully vaccinated and wear masks at all times. Ticketholders must show proof of vaccination and government-issued ID on show days. This policy is in effect now through October 2021, when it will be reassessed based on CDC guidelines. For additional information, contact the Bardavon or UPAC box offices at (845) 473-2072 or (845) 339-6088.