Letter: Risk Avoidance 

With all this talk about the dangers of vaccines, including death, I decided to do a little research. I found that studies have been done in both the US and Japan indicating a surprising number of people die while bathing. In the US, it is estimated over 300 people die each year in the tub. Clearly this is a dangerous activity, so, even though it may inconvenience my family, friends and neighbors, I will be taking steps to reduce my exposure to this risk. Because, you know, it’s all about me.

Furthermore, I discovered that about 450 people die annually from falling out of bed. Until I can figure out a way to avoid going to sleep every night, I guess I’ll just continue to wear a mask.

Phil Bishop

New Paltz

