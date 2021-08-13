Saugerties Artists’ Tour returns August 14-15

Celebrating its 19th year, the 2021 Saugerties Artists’ Tour will take place Saturday and Sunday, August 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at artists’ studios throughout the Town of Saugerties. The event hosts 31 artists skilled in at least 14 creative disciplines who will open their studios; five virtual artists will also participate with personal, in-depth videos on the tour’s website.

Pick up a map for this free self-guided tour at many Saugerties businesses, including the Chamber of Commerce Visitors’ Center, 138 Partition Street; Smith Hardware, 227 Main Street; and Town & Country Liquors, 303 Route 212 at CVS Plaza. Or connect online at https://saugertiesarttour.org/.