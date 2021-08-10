Man jailed in connection with July 24 robbery in New Paltz

A Newburgh man was arrested by New Paltz Town Police Saturday in connection with a July 24 armed robbery.

Police said Tuesday they arrested Donovan J. Hoilett Jr., 30, and charged him with robbery and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, after a two-week investigation into the robbery.

Authorities said they also found Hoilett to be in possession of a handgun with a defaced serial number.

Advertisement

Police said Hoilett is a convicted felon and level-three sex offender and is under the supervision of the New York State Division of Parole.

He was arraigned in Gardiner Town Court and was sent to the Ulster County Jail without bail due to his previous felony convictions.