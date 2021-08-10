Man charged with sexual assault of two teens in New Paltz

A Wallkill man faces a felony rape charge after New Paltz Town police say he allegedly sexually assaulted two teenage girls.

Police said Tuesday they arrested Jeffrey Arenas, 22, August 5 on charges of rape and criminal sexual act, both felonies, following a two-month-long investigation after a 13-year-old and 14-year-old girl notified a school employee who contacted town police.

Authorities said Arenas had previously befriended the two teens by offering them vape pens.

Arenas was arraigned in Plattekill Town Court and was sent to the Ulster County Jail on $50,000 bail.