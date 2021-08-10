Gun wielding Saugerties man arrested on menacing charge

A Saugerties man was arrested August 8 on a menacing charge after he waived a handgun in the face of a female after a domestic dispute at a home on state Route 32.

Saugerties Town Police said they arrested Michael E. Cook, 40, of Saugerties and charged him with menacing, a misdemeanor after he allegedly waived a handgun at a female victim’s face and threatened her.

Authorities said Tuesday they had been called to the home on Sunday over a report of an unwanted female at the home causing damage at the caller’s home and that’s when they determined a dispute had occurred between Cook and the guest at the home.

Advertisement

Cook was released with an appearance ticket for Saugerties Town Court.